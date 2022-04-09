fame Heilbronn

Quickie vom 9. April 2022, eingestellt von StevenStgt
party : heilbronn  |   Fame Heilbronn Part 3 - Süddeutschlands erfolgreichste Gayparty ist zurück in Heilbronn.

Wir sind zurück im stylischen Club Creme 21. Erlebt Fame-Feeling in einer traumhaften Location.
DJs of the Night: DJane Miss Delicious (Sexy Köln) und DJ Starfucker (Ibiza).

Dazu Walking Acts & Sexy Dancers

Sa. 23.04.2022 | 23.00 Uhr | Creme 21 | Lichtenbergerstraße 17 | Heilbronn


weitere Infos » www.fame-party.de
