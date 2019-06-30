FAME
Quickie vom 30. Juni 2019, eingestellt von StevenStgt
party : stuttgart |
Fame
- Süddeutschlands grösste & grfolgreichste Gayparty im schönsten Club der Stadt auf 3 Dancefloors.
Im Herzen der City bietet der große & stylishe Club Marquardts die idealen Bedingungen für süddeutschlands Gay-Party-Blockbuster No.1.
Floor 1 / Mixed Music, Dj Less (Hi-Life); Floor 2 / Pop-music Only
DJ Daddy K. (Penthouse); Floor 3 / House & Electro Dj Sam WhiteSa. 06.07.19 | 23.00 Uhr | Club Marquardts | Schlossplatz/Königstrasse 22 | Stuttgart
